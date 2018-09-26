Laguna Blanca Beaten by La Reina in Four Close Sets

Girls Volleyball

Laguna Blanca battled La Reina in four close sets but came up short in the end, falling 28-26, 25-27, 25-22, 25-22 in a Tri-Valley League volleyball match on Tuesday at Merovick Gym.

Audrey Murphy played a solid match, producing a double-double of 13 kills and 17 digs. Ella Delwiche had seven kills and three blocks, Kiki Tolles picked up 12 digs and setter Maddie Walker dished out 39 assists and had 17 digs.



“We battled hard again tonight, and unfortunately came up just short, losing by a combined 8 points over the four-set match," Laguna assistant coach Kat Niksto said. "We continue to make too many unforced errors, giving our opponents free points."

Niksto lauded the play of Tolles and Delwiche.

"Kiki was all over the court late in the match with some great digs in defense. Ella had some nice blocks which gave us momentum early in the match,” she said.



The Owls (5-10, 0-4) are back in action on Saturday at the Cate Mixer Tournament.

"We are looking to get more opportunities to improve and gain some momentum heading into the second round of league play next week," said Niksto.

