Laguna Blanca Beats Cate on Ethan Tyng’s two goals

Boys Soccer

Ethan Tyng scored two goals in the second half to rally Laguna Blanca to a 2-1 boys soccer win over visiting Cate on Saturday.

"The boys showed a lot of character," said Laguna coach Gof Boyoko.

Cate took a 1-0 lead in the 35th minute when freshman Buba Fofanah collected a deflection and slotted it inside the far post.

Laguna tied the score in the 64th minute when Tyng received a pass from Suliaman Bah, broke in on goal and beat the goalkeeper. The pair combined again for the game winner.

"We played a great first half and showed a renewed commitment to winning the ball in the midfield and counter-attacking into space," Cate coach Peter Mack said. "But as the game wore on, we got stretched out and weren't able to maintain control of the middle of the field. Laguna has some talented players and they took advantage of their scoring chances."

Mack praised the play of sophomore Bailor Jalloh, Ryan Borchardt, Ben Jessup and Jack Deardorff.