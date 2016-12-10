Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 4:27 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Boys Soccer

Laguna Blanca Beats Cate on Ethan Tyng’s two goals

Fatta Koroma of Laguna Blanca tries to get around Cate’s Ben Jessup. Click to view larger
Fatta Koroma of Laguna Blanca tries to get around Cate’s Ben Jessup.  (Courtesy photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 10, 2016 | 8:11 p.m.

Ethan Tyng scored two goals in the second half to rally Laguna Blanca to a 2-1 boys soccer win over visiting Cate on Saturday.

"The boys showed a lot of character," said Laguna coach Gof Boyoko.

Cate took a 1-0 lead in the 35th minute when freshman Buba Fofanah collected a deflection and slotted it inside the far post.

Laguna tied the score in the 64th minute when Tyng received a pass from Suliaman Bah, broke in on goal and beat the goalkeeper. The pair combined again for the game winner.

"We played a great first half and showed a renewed commitment to winning the ball in the midfield and counter-attacking into space," Cate coach Peter Mack said. "But as the game wore on, we got stretched out and weren't able to maintain control of the middle of the field. Laguna has some talented players and they took advantage of their scoring chances."

Mack praised the play of sophomore Bailor Jalloh, Ryan Borchardt, Ben Jessup and Jack Deardorff.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 