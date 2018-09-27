Laguna Blanca Beats La Reina for First League Tennis Victory

Tennis

Laguna Blanca scored its first Frontier League tennis victory, beating a strong La Reina team, 10-8, on Thursday in Thousand Oaks.

Katherine Monroy went 2-1 at No. 1 singles, losing a tough first-round match against La Reina's Tiana Nourishad, 6-4.



Laguna freshman Lauren Neubauer pulled out two 6-4 wins again La Reina's Nos. 2 and 3 players and the doubles team of seniors Sophie Henderson and Estelle Murray provided two big wins (6-3, 6-1), only losing 6-4 to a solid No.1 La Reina duo.

Laguna's No. 2 team of Phoebe Stein and Lucy Can also provided two wins.

"The big props go to a new doubles team of Vivian Hu and Ava Rice (2-1), who stepped up in a major way, pulling off a 7-5 upset of La Reina's No. 2 doubles team," said coach Rob Cowell.