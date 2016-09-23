Laguna Blanca Blanks Fulton Prep

Football

Quarterback Aidan O'Donnell passed for three touchdowns and Alex Furukawa had a rushing and receiving touchdown in Laguna Blanca's 44-0 victory over visiting Fulton Prep in a non-league 8-man game on Friday.

The Owls are now 3-1 on the season.

They turned in a solid defensive effort, led by Anton Homeniuk. He had a team-high 8 tackles, including 5 solo and 1 for a loss.

Laguna Blanca opens Condor League play next Saturday at home against Thacher.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.