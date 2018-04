Laguna Blanca Blows Past Nordhoff

Tennis

In doubles, Laguna's No. 1 team of Holly Tobias and Kiki Tolles fought a tough Elaine Kenton and Natalie Hoeppel of Nordhoff in the howling wind for a 6-3 win. The No. 2 team of Hannah Miller and Fiona Flynn dominated the net on their way to a 6-0, 6-2 performance. Laguna's No. 3 Mia Waters and Ermei Shefflin played with a new-found confidence, winning their first two rounds quickly.

Monroy won two sets before being subbed out. Senior captain Grace MacNeil also won a pair of sets against Nordhoff's Nos. 1 and 2 players. Nicole Belton went 3-0 at No. 3 singles.

Katherine Monroy extended her winning streak to 13 sets, and Laguna Blanca withstood windy conditions to beat Nordhoff, 14-4, in a non-league girls tennis match in Hope Ranch on Thursday.

