Boys Basketball
Laguna Blanca Boys Basketball Edged by Besant Hill
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 25, 2017 | 6:12 p.m.
Jackson Hurley buried seven three-pointers and scored 25 points for Laguna Blanca, but it wasn't enough as the Owls lost to Besant Hill, 60-56, in a Condor League boys basketball game.
Besant Hill didn't pull out the win until the final 45 seconds.
Sophomore Ty Trosky added 12 points for the Owls.
Michael Anekwe had 26 points for Besant Hill.
