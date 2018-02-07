Friday, March 23 , 2018, 2:27 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Prep Roundup

Laguna Blanca Boys Basketball Wins; Carpinteria Water Polo, Cate Soccer, Bishop Girls Hoops Fall

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 7, 2018 | 8:25 p.m.

Laguna Blanca knocked down 11 three-pointers en route toa 69-48 Condor League boys basketball win over Midland on Wednesday.

Devin Hernandez scored 18 points and dished out five assists to lead the Owls. Aiden O'Donnell finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and three assists in his final home game.


GIRLS BASKETBALL

Malibu 43, Bishop Diego 41

The Sharks scored the eventual winning basket with 20 seconds left in the game. Bishop had a few shots at the end but couldn't convert.

"We made 10 three-point shots in the game, which was the most in several years," coach Jeff Burich said."

Natalie Whiting had 21 points and Ariana Rivera and Taylor Pate each scored nine points.

The Cardinals (7-14, 2-9) finishe the regular season at home Thursday against Fillmore.


GIRLS WATER POLO

Malibu 20, Carpinteria 5

Carpinteria freshman goalie kept the Malibu scoreless for much of the first period before the Sharks broke the Tri-Valley League game open with their potent counterattack.

Sophomore Sadie Mead had three goals and  freshman Cassidy Hajducko and junior Jessica Cruz scored one each for the Warrior offense.

"This marked the final contest for the Warrior seniors, though the young core of the team promises a bright and competitive future for Carpinteria," said coach Lance Hoffman

BOYS SOCCER

Santa Paula 5, Cate 0

The Tri-Valley League-champion Cardinals overpowered the Rams.

Cate kept Santa Paula at bay until the 33rd minute when it struck from long range. Down 1-0 at halftime, Cate tried to regroup, but Santa Paula kept the pressure on and managed four more goals in the second half.

"Obviously, this is a tough way to finish the season, especially for our seniors – Captain Ben Jessup, Charlie Morris, and Gavin Fansler. They all played hard and well today, and it would have been nice to send them off on a higher note," coach Peter Mack said. "We took huge strides this year as individuals and as a team. And the fact that we graduate only three players is a good indication of what lies ahead for us. We have plenty of reasons to be optimistic about what next season will bring."

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 