Laguna Blanca Boys Basketball Wins; Carpinteria Water Polo, Cate Soccer, Bishop Girls Hoops Fall

Prep Roundup

Laguna Blanca knocked down 11 three-pointers en route toa 69-48 Condor League boys basketball win over Midland on Wednesday.

Devin Hernandez scored 18 points and dished out five assists to lead the Owls. Aiden O'Donnell finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and three assists in his final home game.



GIRLS BASKETBALL

Malibu 43, Bishop Diego 41

The Sharks scored the eventual winning basket with 20 seconds left in the game. Bishop had a few shots at the end but couldn't convert.

"We made 10 three-point shots in the game, which was the most in several years," coach Jeff Burich said."

Natalie Whiting had 21 points and Ariana Rivera and Taylor Pate each scored nine points.

The Cardinals (7-14, 2-9) finishe the regular season at home Thursday against Fillmore.



GIRLS WATER POLO

Malibu 20, Carpinteria 5

Carpinteria freshman goalie kept the Malibu scoreless for much of the first period before the Sharks broke the Tri-Valley League game open with their potent counterattack.

Sophomore Sadie Mead had three goals and freshman Cassidy Hajducko and junior Jessica Cruz scored one each for the Warrior offense.

"This marked the final contest for the Warrior seniors, though the young core of the team promises a bright and competitive future for Carpinteria," said coach Lance Hoffman

BOYS SOCCER

Santa Paula 5, Cate 0

The Tri-Valley League-champion Cardinals overpowered the Rams.

Cate kept Santa Paula at bay until the 33rd minute when it struck from long range. Down 1-0 at halftime, Cate tried to regroup, but Santa Paula kept the pressure on and managed four more goals in the second half.

"Obviously, this is a tough way to finish the season, especially for our seniors – Captain Ben Jessup, Charlie Morris, and Gavin Fansler. They all played hard and well today, and it would have been nice to send them off on a higher note," coach Peter Mack said. "We took huge strides this year as individuals and as a team. And the fact that we graduate only three players is a good indication of what lies ahead for us. We have plenty of reasons to be optimistic about what next season will bring."

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.