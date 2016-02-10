Laguna Blanca Boys Fall to Dunn in Condor League Soccer Title Showdown

Boys Soccer

Laguna Blanca fell behind by two goals against Dunn and couldn't recover, losing 4-1, in a match for the Condor League boys soccer championship.

"I think we competed really well against a very fast and skillful Dunn team," Laguna Blanca coach Gof Boyoko said.

Dunn, the defending CIF Division 7 champion, took a 1-0 lead in the 40th minute and tacked on a second goal in the 57th before the Owls could get on the board.

Ethan Tyng scored to make it a 2-1 game with 10 minutes to go. The Owls pushed several players into the attack to get the equalizer and left themselves exposed on the counterattack. Dunn capitalized and scored two more goals to the put the game away.

Boyoko said his team played well despite the final score.

"It was a very good game and I am proud of the effort the boys put in today," he said. "We will now regroup, wait for the CIF playoff draw on Monday, and get ready to take the next team in the first round."