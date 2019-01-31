Laguna Blanca Boys Rout Grace Brethren, Take Second in Tri-Valley League

Boys Soccer

Laguna Blanca went on an offensive tear, roaring past Grace Brethren, 7-2, to finish in second place in the final Tri-Valley League boys soccer standings.

The Owls finished with 11 points (3-3-2), overtaking Cate, which had 10 (3-4-1). Santa Clara won the league with an 8-0-0 record.

Because of the heavy rain earlier in the day, the game was moved from Laguna to the turf field at San Marcos High on Thursday.

The Owls thrived on the turf. Dylan Young, Suleiman Bah and Fatta Abdul each scored two goals and Josh Baron had one.

Laguna Blanca will learn its CIF playoff draw on Saturday.