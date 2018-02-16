Laguna Blanca Boys Soccer Blanks Lennox Academy

Boys Soccer

Ethan Tyng scored two goals to lead the Laguna Blanca boys soccer team to a 3-0 win at Lennox Academy in the first round of the CIF-SS Division 6 boys soccer playoffs on Friday.

The Owls get a rematch with Santa Clara in the round of 16 match on Wednesday at Laguna Blanca. They lost to the Saints in the semifinals last year.

Alex Furukawas scored on a through ball from Luca Wahlberg to get Laguna Blanca on the board against Lennox Academy in the first half.

Tyng made it 2-0 by finishing a cross from Fatta Koroma and capped the scoring off a cross from Allie Russell.