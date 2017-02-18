Laguna Blanca Boys Soccer Erupts for 10 Goals in CIF Win

Top-seeded Laguna Blanca rolled to a 10-1 win over Academy of Career & Explorations in a CIF-Southern Section Division 6 first round boys soccer game on Saturday at San Marcos.
Junior Ethan Tyng tallied four goals and assisted on two others and junior Alex Furukawa recoded a hat trick in the rout. Senior Henry Farrell and freshmen Sulaiman Bah and Fatta Koroma each added a goal.
Laguna Blanca (13-1-1) travels to California Military Academy for a second round game on Wednesday.
