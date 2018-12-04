Laguna Blanca Boys Soccer Wins; Carpinteria Girls Soccer, Laguna Basketball Falls

Prep Roundup

Sulaiman Bah and Fatta Koroma each scored two goals to lead Laguna Blanca to a 4-1 boys soccer win over Thacher on Tuesday.

Sophomore Luka Wahlberg had two assists and organized the midfield, said coach Goffin Boyoko.

Dylan Young and Hector Lujan combined for the win in goal.

Carpinteria Girls Soccer Blanked by Grace Brethren

The Warriors lost 2-0 in the non-league girls soccer match.

"I thought this was one of our best games to date and that we were sound defensively not just in the back but also in the midfield," said coach Charles Bryant. "We were composed with the ball and were genuinely doing a solid job possessing especially for the first 25 minutes."

Bryant praised the play of Emmelly Santillan, Erika Estrada and Emily Montoya.

Carpinteria is 0-7 overall.

Laguna Blanca Basketball Falls to Dunn

Laguna Blanca dropped a 64-44 boys basketball game to Dunn on Tuesday,



Devin Hernandez knocked down six three pointers and scored 20 points for the Owls. Christian Branch added 10 points and dished out six assists.