Laguna Blanca Brings Back Alumnus Mason Farrell as Chairman of the Board of Trustees

Laguna Blanca School is proud to announce Mason Farrell as the new chairman of its board of trustees.

Farrell is a Laguna alumnus from the class of 1980, and he served on the Laguna board during the 1990s, assisting with the acquisition of the Lower School campus in Montecito.

He remained an advisor to the school and has served on several committees between board assignments.

One of the key roles of the board of trustees is to ensure the school is accomplishing its mission and upholding its core values of scholarship, character, balance and community.

Additionally, the board works collaboratively with the head of school to provide needed counsel and guidance and serves to ensure that Laguna has adequate financial resources to meet its mission and serve its students.

Farrell is currently senior vice president at the Capital Group, a privately held global investment management firm based in Los Angeles, where he works with high-net-worth individuals, families, endowments and foundations.

“Mason is an ideal board chair for Laguna,” said Laguna Blanca Head of School, Rob Hereford. “His experience as a Laguna student, parent, and long-serving board member give him the sense of our history and the understanding of our mission that will allow him to serve the school well. Mason’s dedication and energy will make Laguna Blanca an even better place!”

Farrell has served as a trustee for the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara and The Santa Barbara Foundation, the El Adobe Corporation (a charitable bank), and he also chaired the board of Lotusland. He currently serves on the board of the Lobero Theatre.

A graduate of North Carolina State University, where he played Division I soccer, Farrel started his professional career working with Michael Towbes which led to the founding and operating of two real estate firms, Martin Farrell Homes, Inc., a residential development company, and M3 Multifamily, LLC, a company that operates and manages apartment communities.

The son of a business turn-around specialist, Farrell lived all over the country as a child before his family settled in Santa Barbara in 1975. He and his wife Julie, a UCSB graduate, have two children, Cooper (class of ’15) and Henry (class of '17), and live in the Santa Ynez Valley.

— Melissa Walker is the Laguna Blanca School communications coordinator.