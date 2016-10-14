Laguna Blanca Can’t Keep Pace With Villanova Prep

Football

Laguna Blanca got outscored 42-12 in the second half and suffered a 64-34 loss against Villanova Prep in a Condor League 8-man football game on Friday at Laguna.

The score was tied at 22-22 at halftime.

Aidan O'Donnell completed 20 of 25 passes and threw for two touchdowns. He also ran for a pair.

Ty Trosky carried the ball 9 times for 91 yards and scored two touchdowns and he had two interceptions.

Miles McGovern led the team in tackles with eight.

