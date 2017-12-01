Laguna Blanca Can’t Keep Up With Strong Hueneme

Girls Soccer

The Laguna Blanca girls soccer team stuck around against Division-6 opponent Hueneme but eventually fell 5-1 in a non-league matchup on Friday.

Hueneme took a 1-0 lead early in the match that held into halftime. The Vikings scored twice in the first five minutes of the second half to break the game open 3-0, but Laguna Blanca's Kelly Bickett scored off a pass from Bea Lujan to put the Owls back in the game.

Hueneme responded quickly to make it a three-goal game again, and scored a final time with one minute remaining to finalize the scoring.

"To our girls credit, they never gave up on the game, even when it seemed we were out of contention to mount a comeback," explained Laguna Blanca head coach Kevin Shertzer. "We showed a fighting spirit that has been a hallmark of this team for the past many years and hopefully we can take some positives from the game in moving forward. This is exactly the type of opponent we want to be playing against at this time in the season as it can only make us better."

