Laguna Blanca Can’t Overcome Laguna Beach, Loses 15-3 in Quarterfinal

Tennis

In a "Lagunas" showdown, Laguna Blanca boys tennis couldn't overcome Laguna Beach and lost, 15-3, in a road CIF quarterfinal match Tuesday.

Singles no. 2 Kai Nakamura grabbed a 6-4 win in singles, but Laguna Beach's singles arsenal cleaned up shop in all other sets, with no set getting closer than 6-3.

Conor Scheinburg/Jason Barnick also won a set in the loss.

It was the Owls' second consecutive quarterfinal loss in two years, as they failed to reach the semifinal in last year's CIF tournament as well. Still, coach Trevor Thorpe had nothing but positive words for his players.

"Tennis is not just a sport; it’s a proving ground for life," Thorpe said. "Two consecutive CIF Quarterfinal runs with this group has provided some great learning opportunities, one of the most important being how to lose with grace. I have no doubt that we’re all better for the experience."

