Laguna Blanca Can’t Rally in Loss to Dunn

Girls Soccer

The Laguna Blanca girls soccer team lost a league matchup against Dunn at home 2-1 Tuesday afternoon.

Dunn jumped out to a 2-0 lead off two breakaway goals in the first half, and the Owls couldn't rally to tie the game.

Kelly Bickett scored on a beautiful shot that beat the Dunn keeper to bring the match within one, but the Owls offense couldn't break through against a strong Dunn defense.

"We carved our own chances but were unable to cope with their aggressive play," said Laguna coach Kevin Shertzer.

The Owls travel south on Wednesday to take on Ojai Valley.

