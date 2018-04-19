Laguna Blanca Fourth-Graders Serve Breakfast to Honor Good Citizens of the Community

The Laguna Blanca fourth-graders hosted the Citizenship Breakfast to honor good citizens who have made a difference in the Santa Barbara community.
After studying citizenship, students selected someone who had a special meaning to them. Students honored each guest by introducing him or her to the class and serving the person breakfast.
Guest speaker Alan Rose, KEYT’s chief meteorologist, spoke about citizenship, being a role model, about the responsibilities of being a good citizen and how good citizenship impacts our community.
Guests of honor included:
» Amara Murphy honored Kira Willcox, Cottage Hospital Auxiliary member
» Frances Carlson honored Jilli Spear, Baking a Difference, Young Adult Division of the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara
» Spencer Troise honored Mary Beth Woodruff, violin teacher and artistic director for Santa Barbara Strings
» Connor Koke honored Lauren Kok, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care
» Abbie Delwiche honored Hayley Hogan, D.A.W.G. volunteer
» Diego Arroyo honored Robyn Freedman, SBCC board member
» Emma Eades honored Becca Solodon, Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation volunteer, and Angela Walters Rockwell, executive director of the Animal Shelter Assistance Program
» Catie Fristoe honored LTC George Davis, U..S Army, UCSB professor of military science
» Nicole Khodabandehlou honored Barbara Tellefson, president/director of operations of the Unity Shoppe
» George Nicks honored Jim Rampton, battalion chief, Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District
» Colleen Barnick honored C.C. Beaudette-Wellman, president and CEO of Happy Endings Animal Rescue Sanctuary
» Nicky Fell honored Doug Fell, Economic Forecast board member
» Madeleine Nicks honored Margaret Baker, Laguna Blanca School Board of Trustees member
— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing Laguna Blanca School.