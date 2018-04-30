Laguna Blanca Clinches Playoff Appearance Amid Heavy Winds

Tennis

Winds that reached 20-30 miles per hour didn't faze Laguna Blanca boys tennis, which clinched a CIF playoffs spot with a 12-6 win over Cabrillo.

The Owls' singles lineup won eight-of-nine sets in quick order. Kai Nakamura and John-Henry Schulz swept their sets, while senior Alex Furukawa posted a pair of bagel wins before resting the final round.

Cabrillo presented a more even threat in doubles, as its no. 1 doubles duo of Anton Böthig/Cedric Kwon picked two easy sets off the Owls.

But Laguna remained consistent. Seniors Conor Scheinberg and Jason Barnick managed to take two sets, while Victor Liu/Ryan Purkait and Kovid Mishra/Nic Richmond added a set each.

With the win, Laguna (13-2) busts the CIF bracket as a freelance team for the fifth time in six years. The Owls will receive an at-large bid, overcoming strict requirements that allow only freelance teams with .800 winning percentages to qualify for the playoffs.

"I'm so pleased to hit that magic 13 wins number," said Laguna coach Trevor Thorpe. "It hangs over us all season long."

Laguna plays its last regular season match tomorrow against visiting Coast Union, a team which Laguna already beat once in its season opener.

