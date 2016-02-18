Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 4:22 am | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
 
Girls Soccer

Laguna Blanca Comeback Falls Short in CIF D7 Girls Soccer Playoffs

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | February 18, 2016 | 5:30 p.m.

A furious Laguna Blanca comeback fell short, and the Owls dropped a 3-2 decision against Webb School in a CIF-Southern Section Division 7 girls soccer first-round playoff game on Thursday.

Webb scored a goal in the first half off a corner kick and added two more goals in the first 20 minutes of the second half for a 3-0 lead.

Laguna Blanca still had some fight and scored a goal with five minutes remaining. Kelly Bickett flicked a long throw-in from Phoebe Madsen into the top corner of the goal to give the Owls life.

Laguna Blanca pushed forward and Gabby Campbell was fouled about 30 yards out. Bickett sent a curling free kick that tricked the goalkeeper and the Owls were suddenly down by one goal, 3-2, with a couple of minutes left in regulation time.

"We pressed and pressed in the remaining minutes, but the clock ran out on us," Laguna coach Kevin Shertzer said. "It was an exciting end to a game that we just wouldn't give up on and showed the kind of spirit that this team has had all year."

Laguna Blanca finished the season with an 8-6 record.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

