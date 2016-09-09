Laguna Blanca Crushes Coast Union

Freshman Wells Fowler returned the opening kickoff 77 yards for a touchdown, setting the tone for Laguna Blanca in a 58-0 win over visiting Coast Union in an 8-man football game on Friday.
Aidan O'Donnell had a big day for the offense, passing for 113 yards and 3 touchdowns and rushing for a score.
Josh Baron ran through the Coast Union defense for 88 yards on 4 carries and scored two touchdowns.
Will Bartholomew was a force on defense with nine tackles.
Laguna Blanca improves to 2-1.
