Tennis

Laguna Blanca Defeats Carpinteria in Division 4 Playoff Match

Alex Furukawa of Laguna Blanca makes a forehand return during playoff match against Carpinteria. Click to view larger
Alex Furukawa of Laguna Blanca makes a forehand return during playoff match against Carpinteria. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | updated logo | May 10, 2017 | 8:30 p.m.

Kai Nakamura scored a crucial second-round singles win against Carpinteria's Jeremy Saito to give Laguna Blanca a 7-5 lead, and the Owls won four sets in the third round to pull out an 11-7 victory between local teams in the first round of the CIF Division 4 boys tennis playoffs.

"In their previous meeting several weeks ago, Saito came out on top in an absolute grind of a tie-break set, but it was the Laguna freshman who won this bout," said Laguna coach Trevor Thorpe of the key set.

In the third round,  Conor Scheinberg and Jason Barnick completed a sweep in doubles and Victor Liu, Nakamura and Alex Furukawa won their singles sets. Laguna won eight of nine singles sets.

Carpinteria got sweeps from the No. 2 doubles team of Cameron Grawlewski-Jacob Ascencio and No. 3 Kirby Zapata-Solomon Nahooikaika-Anderson.

"Each of our doubles teams played great today," Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant said. "But for us to win, we had to knock off the Owls tandem of Conor Scheinberg/Jason Barnick and we just could not do it.  Each of our sets against them started off very close but they seemed to pull away at the end.  I give them a lot of credit as they played very well and stepped up big when they needed to.

"Losing when we played our best and losing to a quality team actually makes losing easier to handle," Bryant continued. "It was just a bummer we had to face them in the first round."

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

