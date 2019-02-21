Laguna Blanca Defeats Cate in Four Sets

Boys Volleyball

We won our opening league match tonight at home versus Cate in 4 (25-16, 25-21, 19-25, 25-18).

Senior Sam Stegall blasted 13 kills and Kyle Aitcheson picked up 15 digs to pace the Laguna Blanca boys volleyball team to a four-set win over Cate in a Tri-Valley League match on Thursday at Laguna. The scores were 25-16, 25-21, 19-25, 25-18.

“It’s always a battle when Laguna plays crosstown rival Cate and tonight was no exception," Laguna assistant Kat Niksto said. "Both teams are young in certain positions and it was fun seeing them battle it out on the court."

Sophomore Finn Walker contributed seven kills, eight digs and three aces for the Owls (2-0, 1-0). Aitcheson handed 36 assists and Jack Shiebler had 14 digs and four aces



Cate was led by Theo Mack with 17 kills, 10 digs and seven aces, while Cullen Barber had 10 kills, eight digs and four blocks.

"We knew going in it was going to be a tough match against a formidable opponent, and Cate rose to the occasion despite the score losses," Cate coach K.C. Collins said. "While the Rams couldn't pull out the W overall, the little successes and overall improvement by individual players and the team as a whole was a win."