Laguna Blanca Defense Holds Off Cate for Scoreless Draw

Girls Soccer

Laguna Blanca took a defensive posture against a skilled Cate girls soccer team and it paid off with a scoreless draw in a Frontier League match on Tuesday.

"Cate carved out a couple of good chances in either half, but our defense held strong," Laguna Blanca coach Kevin Shertzer said. "For us, getting a point out of this match was akin to a victory of sorts."

Natalie McCaffery provided the Owls with solid goalkeeping and Julia Guglielmo played well in a defensive role, "shutting down many of their attacks before they gained momentumm," said Shertzer. "Sierra Willard and freshman Lauren Neubauer also had great games, tracking back from wing positions and standing strong. Up top, Margaux Murphy was our lone striker and her endless work ethic saw her carve out some real opportunities, oftentimes playing against their three or more defenders.

"Despite these honorable mentions, our whole team put forth a herculean effort tonight," added Shertzer.

Laguna Blanca is 1-1-1 in league and plays at Bishop Diego on Wednesday.