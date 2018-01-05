Laguna Blanca Defense Tight in Thrashing of Coastal Christian

The Laguna Blanca boys basketball team played stiff defense and shot well from beyond the arc in a 55-30 non-league victory over Coastal Christian on Friday.
Devin Hernandez led the way for the Owls, scoring 18 points. Laguna Blanca knocked down ten three-pointers in the contest.
Ty Trosky and Wells Fowler each notched five steals on the night.
