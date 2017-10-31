Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 5:20 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Girls Volleyball

Laguna Blanca Diffuses Righetti’s Hitters, Wins CIF Opener in 3 Sets

Laurel Kujan of Laguna Blanca hits past Righetti blocker Lacey Thompson during CIF-SS playoff match. Kujan had seven kills. Click to view larger
Laurel Kujan of Laguna Blanca hits past Righetti blocker Lacey Thompson during CIF-SS playoff match. Kujan had seven kills.  (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 31, 2017 | 10:30 p.m.

Tremendous defensive play is recognized as a key part of Laguna Blanca's success in girls volleyball.

The Owls time and again frustrate big hitters on opposing teams.

They did it again Tuesday night in a first-round match of the CIF-SS Division 5 playoffs, diffusing a potent Righetti attack in a 25-13, 25-13, 25-12 sweep at Merovick Gym.

Laguna Blanca (26-3) advances to a second-round match at Whittier Christian on Thursday.

Righetti packed a punch with 5-foot-10 hitters Zane Sheckherd and Jessica Powell. 

“Physically, we knew it was going to be a good match,” Laguna Blanca coach Jason Donnelly said. “We knew they were going to be physical, but we came out and played really well tonight.”

Julia Fay of Laguna Blanca tips the ball over Righetti’s Kendall Bagby. Click to view larger
Julia Fay of Laguna Blanca tips the ball over Righetti’s Kendall Bagby. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

The defense of Kelly Bickett, Caylin Zimmerman and Sophia Fay made it tough for Righetti’s strong hitters to put balls away. 

Tough serving by the Owls also took the Warriors out of system most of the match.

“We couldn’t execute,” Righetti coach Charlie Koertge said. “We had trouble passing tonight, so we found ourselves on the defensive and not able to bring our strong attack like we wanted.”

Asked if Laguna Blanca’s play was the reason, Koertge replied, “Absolutely. They were keeping it simple but they were executing, passing, hitting really well. They also made a lot of great digs. I thought we had some really nice hits they made some great digs on. More power to them.”

Bickett and Sophia Fay each picked up 16 digs to lead Laguna Blanca and Zimmerman added 13. At the service line,  Laurel Kujan and Kendall White each had three aces.

In each set, Laguna Blanca jump out to big leads and kept the pressure on Righetti with a balanced attack.

Zimmerman and Julia Fay led the way with 10 kills apiece, the lefty Bickett had eight and the versatile Kujan added seven.

Another impressive part to Laguna’s play was its ability to keep balls in play after its hitters were blocked. There were several instances when an attack was blocked by Righetti, but Laguna players covered the hitter, kept the ball alive and ended up winning the point. 

“What we’ve been talking about is doing the little things — that’s a little thing,” Donnelly said of covering a hitter. “It’s a little tiny detail but it pays huge dividends. There was a rally in that third game where we covered four balls. 

“Normally, it’s dig back and fourth, and that’s the game we want to play. Then all of sudden we run into a big team and our hitters are aggressive swinging because they know  they’re going to be covered there. When your teammates have your back, you can play free. We started to get some nice kills. It was nice to see.”

Donnelly’s senior-laden team is loaded with playoff experience. Most of the players were on the 2015 squad that won a CIF-Southern Section championship and reached the CIF State Final. Last year, they got to the Section semifinals in Division 6 and were elevated this season to Division 5.

“The way the system is set up we keep moving up in divisions,” Donnelly said. “There is a lot of unknown in this division. We just want to play. This was a tough first round for us, but we needed to play a good team and we did, and we’re still playing.

“It’s exciting for our kids and they handled it really well.”

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 