Laguna Blanca Diffuses Righetti’s Hitters, Wins CIF Opener in 3 Sets

Tremendous defensive play is recognized as a key part of Laguna Blanca's success in girls volleyball.

The Owls time and again frustrate big hitters on opposing teams.

They did it again Tuesday night in a first-round match of the CIF-SS Division 5 playoffs, diffusing a potent Righetti attack in a 25-13, 25-13, 25-12 sweep at Merovick Gym.

Laguna Blanca (26-3) advances to a second-round match at Whittier Christian on Thursday.

Righetti packed a punch with 5-foot-10 hitters Zane Sheckherd and Jessica Powell.

“Physically, we knew it was going to be a good match,” Laguna Blanca coach Jason Donnelly said. “We knew they were going to be physical, but we came out and played really well tonight.”

The defense of Kelly Bickett, Caylin Zimmerman and Sophia Fay made it tough for Righetti’s strong hitters to put balls away.

Tough serving by the Owls also took the Warriors out of system most of the match.

“We couldn’t execute,” Righetti coach Charlie Koertge said. “We had trouble passing tonight, so we found ourselves on the defensive and not able to bring our strong attack like we wanted.”

Asked if Laguna Blanca’s play was the reason, Koertge replied, “Absolutely. They were keeping it simple but they were executing, passing, hitting really well. They also made a lot of great digs. I thought we had some really nice hits they made some great digs on. More power to them.”

Bickett and Sophia Fay each picked up 16 digs to lead Laguna Blanca and Zimmerman added 13. At the service line, Laurel Kujan and Kendall White each had three aces.

In each set, Laguna Blanca jump out to big leads and kept the pressure on Righetti with a balanced attack.

Zimmerman and Julia Fay led the way with 10 kills apiece, the lefty Bickett had eight and the versatile Kujan added seven.

Another impressive part to Laguna’s play was its ability to keep balls in play after its hitters were blocked. There were several instances when an attack was blocked by Righetti, but Laguna players covered the hitter, kept the ball alive and ended up winning the point.

“What we’ve been talking about is doing the little things — that’s a little thing,” Donnelly said of covering a hitter. “It’s a little tiny detail but it pays huge dividends. There was a rally in that third game where we covered four balls.

“Normally, it’s dig back and fourth, and that’s the game we want to play. Then all of sudden we run into a big team and our hitters are aggressive swinging because they know they’re going to be covered there. When your teammates have your back, you can play free. We started to get some nice kills. It was nice to see.”

Donnelly’s senior-laden team is loaded with playoff experience. Most of the players were on the 2015 squad that won a CIF-Southern Section championship and reached the CIF State Final. Last year, they got to the Section semifinals in Division 6 and were elevated this season to Division 5.

“The way the system is set up we keep moving up in divisions,” Donnelly said. “There is a lot of unknown in this division. We just want to play. This was a tough first round for us, but we needed to play a good team and we did, and we’re still playing.

“It’s exciting for our kids and they handled it really well.”

