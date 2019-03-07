Laguna Blanca Downs Bishop Diego for 1st TVL Boys Tennis Win

Laguna Blanca routed Bishop Diego 17-1 on Thursday in a boys tennis match at Laguna.
It was the first win of the year for the Owls (1-3, 1-1) and their first win in the Tri-Valley League. Laguna Blanca spent the last four years as a CIF freelance team.
Laguna was dominant in doubles, dropping just a single game en route to a 9-0 sweep. Kovid Mishra and Sherlock Jian went 3-0 on the day for the Owls.
In singles, Kai Nakamura swept his sets without dropping a game and John-Henry Schulz gave up just one game in his sets. Rodrick Zhu and Peter Smith each recorded a win at the #2 singles position.
Laguna will face St Bonaventure at home on Tuesday at 4 pm.