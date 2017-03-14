Laguna Blanca Downs Nordhoff After Busy Week

Tennis

The Laguna Blanca boys tennis team was able to defeat Nordhoff at home 13-5 on Tuesday despite the showdown representing the Owls' fifth match in the past seven school days.

In singles, Alex Furukawa and Kai Nakamura each swept three sets: 6-2, 6-0, 6-0 and 6-2, 7-5, 6-0, respectively.

"Alex and Kai were super-solid today," praised Laguna head coach Trevor Thorpe. "Nordhoff's top two guys were both very consistent players, but our guys broke them down with a combination of steadiness and willingness to go on the attack at the right moments."

In doubles, Victor Liu and Jason Barnick led the way for the Owls with two wins, while John-Henry Schulz, Kelvin Chen, Rhami Zeini, Kovid Mishra, Peter Smith, and Jack Stein each combined for a total of four additional doubles wins (in different combinations).

Laguna Blanca is now 6-1 on the season and hosts Pacifica on Thursday.

