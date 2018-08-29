Laguna Blanca Drops Five-Set Match to Campbell Hall

Girls Volleyball

Laguna Blanca suffered its first girls volleyball loss of the season, falling in five sets against visiting Campbell Hall, 23-25, 25-21, 25-18, 23-25, 25-9.

“Today was a good learning experience for us," assistant coach Kat Niksto said. "While we played stretches of good volleyball, we are still learning how to put together a complete match against a solid opponent.

"I was proud of the girls for making a comeback in game 4, down 23-21 we came back to win 25-23," she added. "That showed the guts these girls have early in the season. Playing in a five-set match this early in the season will only make us better.”

Natalie McCaffery led the Owls with 12 kills and 10 digs, and Audrey Murphy had nine kills and picked up 18 digs.

The Owls host Cate on Friday.

