Laguna Blanca Drops Match to Rio Mesa on Total Games

Laguna Blanca boys tennis lost against Rio Mesa in total games, 65-61, after battling to a 9-9 tie in sets.
"The match was one of positional strengths, with Rio Mesa showing its dominance on the singles court and Laguna looking nearly unbeatable in doubles," said Laguna coach Trevor Thorpe.
Kai Nakamura earned the lone singles win for the Owls.
"In the end, Rio Mesa came out with four extra games, the result of a few relatively close sets in doubles and utter dominance from their nationally ranked ace Andy Hess, who did not drop a single game across three sets of play," said Thorpe.
Laguna Blanca plays next on Tuesday at home against the Dunn School at 3:30 p.m.