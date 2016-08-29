Tennis
Laguna Blanca Drops Tennis Opener
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | Twittter: @NoozhawkSports | August 29, 2016 | 4:58 p.m.
Host Orcutt Academy dominated in doubles and defeated Laguna Blanca, 11-7, in a season-opening girls tennis match on Monday at Hancock College.
Orcutt swept the nine doubles sets to pull off the win.
In singles, Laguna's talented freshman Katherine Monroy began her prep career with a sweep of her three sets. Kiki Tolles went 2-1.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.