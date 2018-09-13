Laguna Blanca Drops Tri-Valley League Opener to St. Bonaventure

Girls Volleyball

It's a new league and tougher competition for the Laguna Blanca girls volleyball team.

The Owls played St. Bonaventure in their Tri-Valley League debut and dropped a 25-22, 25-18, 25-20 decision at Merovick Gym.

“We struggled to find consistency in our match tonight, though we showed streaks of strong play," said Laguna assistant Kat Niksto,

Natalie McCaffery led the Owls with nine kills. Setter Maddie Walker had 30 assists and 16 digs.

"Natalie had some great kills from the middle, but until we can stabilize our ball control, we can’t use our middles to their full potential," said Niksto.

Laguna Blanca (5-2, 0-1) is back in action on Friday and Saturday at the Viewpoint Tournament.

"We are looking to get a lot more valuable game experience before taking on our next league match next Tuesday." said Niksto.

