Laguna Blanca Edges Pacifica

Tennis

The new No. 1 doubles team of Hannah Miller and Fiona Flynn swept three sets, leading the Laguna Blanca girls tennis team to a 10-8 win over Pacifica on Thursday.

The Owls jumped out to a 4-2 lead in the first round, getting important win at No. 1 singles by Katherine Monroy. She defeated Kacie Galang of Pacifica. Monroy is now 31-1 on the season.

Grace McNeil and Nicole Belton each won two sets in singles for Laguna. Belton won a 7-5 set in the second round to keep the Owls in the lead.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.