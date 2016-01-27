Laguna Blanca Erupts for 9 Goals

Boys Soccer

Henry Farrell recorded a hat trick and Ethan Tyng tacked on a pair of goals as Laguna Blanca routed Oak Grove 9-2 in a Condor League boys soccer match on Wednesday.

Once the Owls adjusted to Oak Grove's smaller field dimensions, they took over the match

"Although the field size was a little funky, I thought the boys made good in-game adjustments to break down the different defensive strategies of Oak Grove," assistant coach Jon Curry said. "I think at times we got sloppy and lost our team shape leading to a series of errors, which to their credit Oak Grove punished us on. Little things like these need to be fixed before moving on to playing in the CIF Tournament."

The Owls are 2-0 in league play.

