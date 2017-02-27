Laguna Blanca Faces Santa Clara in CIF Soccer Semifinals

Boys Soccer

Top-seeded Laguna Blanca will play Santa Clara in a CIF-Southern Section Division 7 boys soccer semifinal game on Tuesday at Ventura College. Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m.

It's the third straight road game for the Owls (17-1-1)

The Owls advanced with a 4-2 victory over Whitney in Cerritos on Saturday.

Junior Ethan Tyng scored two goals, including the game-winner, and had two assists. Abdul Fattah Koroma and Alex Furukawa also scored a goal.

Laguna Blanca last reached the CIF Final in 2015.