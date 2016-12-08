Laguna Blanca Falls in First Round of Ojai Valley Classic

The Laguna Blanca boys basketball team had a rough Thursday, falling to Coast Union 49-15 in the first round of the Ojai Valley Classic Tournament.
The Owls were led by Aiden O'Donnell, who scored four points and pulled in seven rebounds. Freshman point guard Wells Fowler finished with three points, four rebounds, and two steals.
With the loss, Laguna Blanca fell to 1-3 on the season, and next takes on Thacher on Tuesday.
— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.