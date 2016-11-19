Friday, June 29 , 2018, 5:38 pm | Mostly Cloudy 69º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Girls Volleyball

Laguna Blanca Falls in Five in State Tournament

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | November 19, 2016 | 9:36 p.m.

Laguna Blanca and Riverside-Woodcrest Christian battled through five sets for the second time in the postseason, and the Owls again came out on the short end.

Laguna Blanca rallied from a 2-0 deficit on the road, forced a deciding set and was on the verge of tying the score at 14-all. But Woodcrest Christian came through in the clutch, held off the Owls and won the match to advance to the Division 3 regional semifinals of the CIF State Girls Volleyball Tournament. The game scores were 25-23, 25-20, 20-25, 25-27, 15-13.

"We executed our game plan to the best of our ability. Unfortunately, they just made a few more plays than we did," said Laguna Blanca coach Jason Donnelly.

Woodcrest won a five-set match at Laguna Blanca in the semifinals of the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 semifinals. In that match, Woodcrest battled back from a 2-0 deficit.

This time, Woodcrest took the early advantage. Laguna Blanca roared back behind the play of junior Kelly Bickett. She had 59 assists, 18 digs "and had a great night from the service line, going on a number of long runs, including a 9-0 to start game 3, to get us back in the match," said Donnelly.

Three Owls recorded double figures in kills, led by senior Maddy Nicolson with 18. She also had 11 digs. Laurel Kujan put away 16 kills and Caylin Zimmerman had 14 kills and 15 digs.

Sophia Fay was a force on defense with 41 digs and Kendall White added 18.

Tesa Oaks pounded match-high 30 kills for Woodcrest Christian and outside hitter Raimi Albee came on strong in the latter part of the match and put away 18 kills.

"It was a great high school volleyball match," Donnelly said. "To see us battle back from down 0-2, and 10-14 in the fifth and to have a swing to tie it goes to show you the character of this team. We battle until the very end."

Laguna Blanca ends the season with a 25-3 record.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 