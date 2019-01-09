Laguna Blanca Falls in Overtime Against Villanova

Three Laguna Blanca players scored in double figure, but the Owls came out on the short end of a 65-54 overtime decision against Villanova in a Frontier League boys basketball game on Wednesday night at Merovick Gym.
Devin Hernandez scored 17 points, had four rebounds and three assists to lead Laguna Blanca. Ty Trosky, who hit the basket to send the game into overtime, had 15 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Christian Branch added 11 points, five assists and four steals.
Laguna Blanca is 0-2 in league play.