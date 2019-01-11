Laguna Blanca Falls Short Against Grace Brethren

A furious second-half comeback fell short for Laguna Blanca, as the Owls lost to Grace Brethren, 62-57, in a Tri-Valley League bos basketball game on Friday.
The Owls trailed 40-18 in the first half but regrouped in the third quarter and held the Lancers to four points.
Laguna Blanca hosted Grace Brethren from Simi Valley this evening. The first half was lopsided with Grace scoring 40 points to the Owls 18.
Senior Ty Trosky scored 16 points had four rebounds and three steals to lead Laguna Blanca. Devin Hernandez was a force on defense with a season-high six blocks to go with his 18 points. Kyle Aitcheson was the spark plug the Owls needed as he collected five steals, seven rebounds and 10 points.