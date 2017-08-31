Laguna Blanca Falls Short in Girls Tennis Opener

Laguna Blanca's comeback fell short and the Owls dropped a 10-8 girls tennis match against Orcutt Academy.
Katherine Monroy went 3-0 without dropping a set at No. 1 singles for the Owls. Tiffany Yabsley pulled on a 6-4 win over Orcutt's No. 3 player and Giovanna Alvarez rebounded from a tough tiebreaking loss in the first round to win her next two sets in her varsity debut.
The doubles team of Mia Waters and Hannah Miller played well despite a 1-2 record.
"They definitely showed why they are playing at the one position with some big plays up at net," coach Rob Cowell said. "It was a great test for the Owls, and we can expect a great season to come."