Laguna Blanca Falls to Orcutt Academy

Laguna Blanca suffered its second straight Condor League loss on Friday, falling to Orcutt Academy 42-20 in Santa Maria.
The Owls got touchdowns from Josh Baron (43-yard run) and Anton Homeniuk (12-yard reception) on offense, and Ty Trosky scored a defensive touchdown on a 22-yard return of a fumble.
Laird Fowler had 10 tackles and Alex Furukawa recovered a fumble for the Owls.
Laguna Blanca (3-3, 0-2) plays its homecoming game next Friday against Villanova Prep.
