Laguna Blanca Falls to Thacher in Condor Opener

Football

Aidan O'Donnell had a big day for Laguna Blanca's football team, but it wasn't enough as Thacher beat the Owls 50-18 in a Condor League 8-man football opener on Saturday.

Thacher got five touchdowns from Laurence Jackson and rolled up 34 points in the first quarter.

O'Donnell rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, completed 16 of 34 passes for 101 yards and two scores and intercepted 3 passes.

Josh Baron had 73 yards rushing on 6 carries for the Owls.

