Laguna Blanca Fights Back From Brink of Defeat, Wins in 5 to reach CIF Semifinals

Boys Volleyball

The hitting of Philip Fauntleroy led Laguna Blanca back from a 0-2 deficit in sets on the road, and the Owls pulled out a thrilling 22-25, 20-25, 30-28, 25-18, 15-12 win over Santa Monica's Pacifica Christian in a CIF Division 5 boys volleyball quarterfinal match on Monday night at St. Bernard's High in Westchester.

Fauntleroy blasted 24 kills, including four in the dramatic third set to keep Laguna Blanca alive.

"They couldn't stop him," Laguna coach Jon Roberts said. "He simply wouldn't let us lose and at the end he and Pierce O'Donnell, Chris Constantino and Henry Farrell just reached down and put it all on the line."

The win puts the second-seeded Owls (23-3) in the semifinals on Wednesday night at home against El Rancho.

Constantino played huge in the comeback, putting down 19 kills and serving three aces.

"It was a classic knock-down, drag-out volleyball game," Roberts described of the match. "Pacifica came out sharp and determined and we were slightly off, but we kept our composure and never stopped competing. Fauntleroy was the difference.

"Games like tonight are the reason I coach," Roberts added. "I'm so proud of my team. But we are not done."

