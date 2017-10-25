Laguna Blanca Finishes Regular Season at 25-3 After Sweeping Providence

Girls Volleyball

Laguna Blanca honored one the winningest senior classes in the history of the school's girls volleyball program and then went out and swept Providence in the final regular season match of the season on Tuesday.

The Owls won 25-13, 25-7, 25-9 to wrap up the regular season at 25-3.

"It was a nice night honoring our eight seniors who have worked so hard for our program," assistant coach Kat Niksto said. "Kelly Bickett, Caylin Zimmerman, Julia Fay, Laurel Kujan, Sophia Fay, Kendall White, Kathryn Norris and Abby Corpuz have done such a good job of representing the Laguna Blanca student athlete during their volleyball careers. We are looking forward to the challenge of the upcoming playoffs."

Kujan led the attack with six kills, Zimmerman had four kills, three digs and two aces, Julia Fay added four kills, six digs and three service aces and Bickett dished out 14 assists, had four digs and seven aces.

The CIF playoff pairings come out Thursday afternoon. Laguna Blanca was ranked fifth in the latest Division 5 poll.

