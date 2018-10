Football

Laguna Blanca suffered a 54-12 loss to Hillcrest Christian in an 8-man football game on Friday.

The Owls were without starting quarterback Ty Trosky, who injured his shoulder in the previous game.

Finnegan Walker started at quarterback and scored on a 65-yard run late in the fourth quarter.

Josh Baron scored the Owls' first TD, stripping the ball from a Hillcrest Christian player on the 5-yard line and scoring.

Laguna Blanca falls to 2-3. The Owls host Teach Tech Charter on Thursday at 3 p.m.