Laguna Blanca Football Drops Regular-Season Finale to Villanova

Football

Laguna Blanca ran into a strong Villanova Prep team and suffered a 47-14 loss in an 8-man football game on Friday night in Ojai

Josh Baron had a 30-yard touchdown reception from Finn Walker early in the game to make it 18-6 and Ty Trosky had a 21-yard TD run late in the fourth quarter for the Owls.

"Our players competed until the final whistle," Laguna coach Shane Lopes said. "The coaching staff is proud of their effort.

Laguna Blanca will learn if it made the CIF playoffs on Sunday.