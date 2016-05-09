Laguna Blanca Fourth Graders to Honor Community Leaders at Annual Citizenship Breakfast

In celebration of their unit on citizenship and what it means to be a good citizen in our community, Laguna Blanca School fourth graders invited local community members who exemplify good citizenship to be honored at a special breakfast at 9:30 a.m., May 11, 2016, at the Lower School campus, 260 San Ysidro Road.

The keynote address will be given by Sue and Ed Birch and will be followed by breakfast and a student program with each student honoring their guest. Ed Birch was named the 73rd Man of the Year in March 2016 by the Santa Barbara Foundation.

Other distinguished guests include the following:

» Rob Hazard, captain of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department

​» Seth Woodill, sheriff’s deputy for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office

» Marilyn Clemons, piano teacher

» Lana Bodnar, piano teacher

» Melissa Lowenstein, grant writer and facilitator for Creative Discoveries

» Stephanie Petlow, vice presidente secretario of Old Spanish Days

» Master Dave Wheaton, martial arts instructor

» Betsy Ann Woyach, director of Momentum Dance Company

» Anne-Katrine Hindo, English teacher in Denmark

» Charles Stolar, pediatric surgeon

» Federico “Fede” Peinado, professor at Santa Barbara City College

» Dr. Charity Dean, physician health officer at the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department

» Blake Muller, tennis coach

» Richard Barker, golf coach

» Will Holmes, director of public service at Cate School

» Kerry Kellogg, firefighter at Montecito Fire Department

» Susan Rose, former Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors member

Laguna Blanca School is a nonprofit EK-12 co-educational, college preparatory day school. Building upon its 80-year tradition of academic excellence with new and innovative teaching methods and programs, Laguna Blanca provides students with a supportive community that both promotes deeper learning and values student balance and well-being.

With its thriving experiential learning; LEGO, STEM and arts programs; competitive athletics; and state-of-the-art athletic facilities, the school offers a variety of ways that students can succeed.

For more information, please visit lagunablanca.org.

— Tara Broucqsault is the director of communications at Laguna Blanca School.