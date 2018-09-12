Laguna Blanca Gets Everyone Involved in Win Over Fillmore

Tennis

Laguna Blanca rotated its tennis line-up against Fillmore and the Owls rolled to a 15-3 victory in a non-league match on Tuesday.

Coach Rob Cowell played 21 players in the win, including three different teams at No. 1 doubles.

"Phoebe Stein and Elizabeth Bisno had the best showing against Fillmore's top squad of Maria Gonzales and Amarani Gonzales, taking down the very tough team 6-1," said Cowell.

