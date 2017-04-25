Laguna Blanca Gets Strong Play in Doubles in Win Over Rio Mesa

Tennis

Laguna Blanca scored a key victory in its quest to get an invitation to the CIF-SS Division 4 tennis playoffs. The Owls defeated Rio Mesa 11-7 to improve their record to 11-3.

"We took another important victory against a quality opponent," said Laguna coach Trevor Thorpe. "Our doubles was solid all day, dropping just one close set."

Conor Scheinberg and Jason Barnick led the way with three wins.

The freshman duo of Rhami Zeini and John-Henry Schultz played well, Thorpe said. "I see them trending in the right direction. That's important because they are both intelligent doubles players and their impact on a playoff run this season can be huge."

The Owls, ranked No. 7 in Division 4, finish the season against Dunn on Wednesday and Coast Union next Tuesday.

