Cross Country

Laguna Blanca Girls, Adam King of Providence Win Condor League Cross Country Titles

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | November 2, 2017 | 12:39 a.m.

Laguna Blanca dominated the girls competition at the Condor League Cross Country Championships, while Adam King of Providence won the boys’ individual title at Besant Hill in Ojai on Wednesday.

Pisci Abrego took first place and led a Laguna Blanca sweep of the top four spots in the girls' race. The Owls won with 21 points, Ojai Valley was second with 49 and Midland was third with 56.

Abrego, a sophomore, won in 22:38.35. Senior Aura Carlson ran 22:38.54 to finish in second, freshman Daisy Finerock was third in 23:36.91 and sophomore Julia Guglielmo was fourth in 23:46.25. No. 5 runner, senior Isabelle Davenport, came in 11th in 25:06.21

Laguna Blanca advances to next week’s CIF-Southern Section Prelims in Riverside.

King won the boys' individual title in 17:09.95, leading Providence to a second-place finish and the school’s first-ever CIF qualifying berth with only six runners. Cameron Bleeker was the Patriots’ No. 2 runner in 10th place in 18:10.02

Midland, led by a strong pack that claim the third (David D'Attile, 17:20.56), fourth (Porter Barnes, 17:22.16), sixth (Ziggy Goddard, 17:27.43) and seventh (Will Goddard, 17:28.59) spots, won the team title with 33 points. Providence had 81 and Dunn 83.

Clay Rodgers of Laguna Blanca ran a career best of 17:29 to finish in eighth place.

